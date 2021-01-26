Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $269,692.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00281069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.