OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $935.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

