OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

