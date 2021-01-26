OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.48 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. Unilever accounts for 1.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

