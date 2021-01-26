OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE D traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.