OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.