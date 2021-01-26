ON24, INC. (ONTF) Announces February 3rd IPO

ON24, INC. (ONTF) plans to raise $408 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,600,000 shares at $45.00-$50.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, ON24, INC. generated $127.6 million in revenue and $7.8 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $2.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Co., Piper Sandler and William Blair were co-managers.

ON24, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. We provide a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. Our platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers. As of Sept. 30, 2020, we had over 1,900 customers in more than 40 countries, including three of the five largest global technology companies, four of the five largest U.S. banks, three of the five largest global healthcare companies, and three of the five largest global industrial and manufacturing companies, in each case measured by 2019 revenue. “.

ON24, INC. was founded in 1998 and has 547 employees. The company is located at 50 Beale Street, 8th Floor San Francisco, CA 94105 and can be reached via phone at (415) 369-8000.

