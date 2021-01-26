OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Down 12.8%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.10. 2,327,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,800,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 45.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

