Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $73.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 3021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,087,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,261,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -304.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

