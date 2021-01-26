Oppenheimer Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.73. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

