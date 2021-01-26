Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

