Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 52,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.