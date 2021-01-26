Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 8,163 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

