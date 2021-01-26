Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

