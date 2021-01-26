Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.