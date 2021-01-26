Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.24% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $622,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

