Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of ORA traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. 11,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,913. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

