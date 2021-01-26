Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

