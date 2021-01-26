Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Down 9.7%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 804,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 620,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 229,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Otonomy by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

