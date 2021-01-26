Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

