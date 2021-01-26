Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.96.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

