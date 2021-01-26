OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $374.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

