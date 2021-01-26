Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.84

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $21.95. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,477,102 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $568.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

