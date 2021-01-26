PACCAR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,221 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 719% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

