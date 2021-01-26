Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,979.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.