Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $21,021,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

