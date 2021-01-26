Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,947 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 286.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $263.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

