Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,106 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.