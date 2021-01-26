Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Robert Half International stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

