Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,031 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

