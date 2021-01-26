Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller Sells 215,026 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of PACB opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.