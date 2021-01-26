Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 16,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

