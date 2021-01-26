Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

PCRX opened at $69.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.