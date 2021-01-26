Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

