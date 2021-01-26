PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

