Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,785.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 5,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,195. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$44.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

