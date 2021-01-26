Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.97

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.97 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 16016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

