Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.