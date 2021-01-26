Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sysco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Sysco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sysco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

