Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

