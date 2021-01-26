Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

