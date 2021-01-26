Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $400,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

