Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.64 and its 200-day moving average is $278.11. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.