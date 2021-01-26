Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.