Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,789,000 after buying an additional 498,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

ROST opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.