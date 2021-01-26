Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.