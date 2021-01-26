Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

