Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $113.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

