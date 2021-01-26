Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) vs. Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Financial Analysis

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.74% 13.25% 7.88% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Parkson Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $4.96 billion 2.02 $436.38 million N/A N/A Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.13 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orkla ASA and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 2 3 0 2.33 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, PaulÃºns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, GÃ¶teborgs Kex, SÃ¦tre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; care products under the Zalo, Jif, Sun, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, P20, MÃ¶ller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense Marcipan, Mors hjemmebakte, KronJÃ¤st, Bakkedal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 38 Parkson branded stores, 1 Lion mall, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, supermarkets, and fashion and food and beverage outlets in 27 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

