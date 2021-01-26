Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PASG opened at $20.92 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.